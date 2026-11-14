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How, where to bet college football Week 11: Best online betting apps, claim over $3,000 in sportsbook promos
By Owen OBrien,13 days ago
The Saturday Week 11 college football schedule features another strong slate, with plenty of intriguing college football betting options at sports betting apps. The Saturday Week 11 college football slate includes matchups such as No. 22 Missouri vs. No. 1 Georgia and No. 18 USC vs. No. 9 Indiana at 3:30 p.m. ET, and No. 6 Texas vs. No. 21 LSU at 7:30 p.m. ET. After losing back-to-back unranked games, Texas has won three straight games, including two against ranked opponents, heading into another ranked matchup, on the road against LSU. Get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 bet + 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the latest DraftKings promo code right here: