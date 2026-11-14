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Brenda Kirk nets over $1,000 in groceries to combat food insecurity during annual Grocery Grab Saturday morning
By Tagan Trahoon,2 days ago
Another year, another great cause and another large receipt for one lucky runner, courtesy of the Rotary Club of Emporia. The club, alongside representatives of Goods Cash Saver, Abundant Grace and six finalists, all convened at the West Emporia Goods location for the annual Grocery Grab Saturday morning, where they drew the name of the winner for this year’s event, Brenda Kirk. Kirk was then given five minutes to race through the store’s aisles and gather as much food as possible.
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