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Backstage Notes on How FAA Flight Grounding Affected AEW Full Gear 2026, Other Weekend Events
By Jeffrey Harris,2 days ago
As previously reported, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered the grounding of all flights in the United States yesterday (Nov. 13), potentially impacting travel to multiple major events scheduled for this weekend, including AEW Full Gear 2026 and TNA Destination X 2026. The FAA lifted the grounding later in the afternoon.