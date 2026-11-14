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Ridge Holland Was Reportedly Considered for The New Day After the Group Turned Heel
By Jeffrey Harris,2 days ago
Former WWE Superstars The New Day (now The New Level’s Austin Creed and Kofi in AEW) nearly had a new third member after the duo turned on Big E in December 2024, and the name is surprising. Dave Meltzer reports in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Ridge Holland was considered for the stable following the heel turn.