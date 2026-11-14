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Si Charro! Pigskin Report: Desert View winning culture in place, new leader Rodarte intends to elevate program more
By Javier Morales,2 days ago
Desert View got off with a bang on Desmond Dowayee’s 69-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play from scrimmage, but Cactus immediately answered with a 69-yard scoring drive and it was a grind after that for the Jaguars and their defense. Cactus tried to have its way against Desert View with its power-running packages that included direct snaps to bullish runner Nathaniel Linares (6-foot and 200 pounds) and handoffs to offensive tackle Blake Pollard (5-11, 265). Linares rushed 27 times for 144 yards while Pollard’s seven rushes for 31 yards included touchdown runs of 1, 2 and 14 yards. Cactus produced 187 yards on the ground on 39 carries. The Cobras balanced that with 212 yards passing from 6-foot-5 Jacob Martin, who completed 10 of 18 attempts.
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