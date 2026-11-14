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Marvel Launches New ‘Angela’ Ongoing Series Following Breakout ‘Marvel Rivals’ Surge
By Charles Murphy,13 days ago
Fresh off a surge in popularity thanks to Marvel Rivals, Heven’s deadliest warrior is reclaiming center stage in her own run. Marvel Comics has officially announced a brand-new ongoing Angela series launching in February 2027. The title marks the Marvel Comics writing debut of acclaimed Deadly Class co-creator Wes Craig, who teams up with fan-favorite artist Pere Pérez (Amazing Spider-Man: Torn) and main cover artist Kaare Andrews.