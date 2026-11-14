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Women's Soccer Advance in National for First Time Since 2018
12 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Whitney Carrigan's goal in the 26th minute of the opening half proved to be the only score the Lee women's soccer team needed to advance to the final round of the NCAA DII South Region Championship. The event was played at Amerant Bank Field on Friday afternoon. The 1-0 victory over Eckerd College will pit the Lady Flames against host Nova Southeastern on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.