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Pella Christian All-District Football Selections Announced
By Tyler Crabb,2 days ago
The Class 2A All-District 7 teams were announced earlier this week and the Pella Christian football team was well represented. The Eagles had a total of seven players selected to All-District First-Teams for offense and defense, with another seven chosen for Second-Team honors. Pella Christian also had three honorable mentions. The First-Team offense honorees were Trey Steinkamp, Adam Kacmarynski, Hudson Ritzert, and Lewis Menninga, while the First-Team defense selections were Alex Ver Ploeg, Anton Boender, and Kade Geetings. The Eagles’ three second-team All-District picks were Kendon Kruid, Levi Fransman, and Jett Kelderman, while Sam Seieroe, Elliot Ochsner, Evan Van Arendonk, and Cael Morgan were chosen as Second-Team All-District defensive players. Pella Christian’s three honorable mentions were Maddux Heinen, Tyson Vander Linden, and Gavin Ulferts.