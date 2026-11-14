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Ohio State vs. Northwestern game chat: Live updates from Week 11
By Matt Tamanini,2 days ago
Jump in the LGHL Gamethread and share your thoughts on what we will see in The Horseshoe this afternoon as Ohio State hosts Oregon. It’s been a tough two weeks for Buckeye fans following frustrating losses to USC and Oregon. This afternoon, at home in The Horseshoe, No. 20 Ohio State will not only look to rebound from the losses, but also keep its very faint playoff hopes alive as the Northwestern Wildcats come to town. The two teams will kick off at roughly 12:15 p.m. ET in a game airing on Fox.