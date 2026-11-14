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Turning your speakers can make a huge difference in your sound setup
By Jasper George,2 days ago
For years, I worked as a sound engineer for comedy shows, jazz concerts, TED Talks, and ballet. You won't believe how many times I've seen The Nutcracker. One of my duties was setting up speakers. Everyone knows about the speakers for the audience, but we also set up speakers, known as stage monitors, that pointed directly toward the musicians or presenters. These helped them hear their own voices, the music they were playing, or what the other instruments were doing onstage.