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Other Big Game Predictions
13 days ago
Pats vs Lions. All the experts taking the Lions as they have looked much better than the Pats the last few weeks. However for some reason I see the Pats bouncing back similar to how they did against us when they were down and out. Obviously, we want them to lose but I think they still have something in the tank. Vrabel is a very good coach (not so much as a person) and Maye is a good QB who will bounce back.