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Victor Wembanyama Makes Feelings Clear on Draymond Green Tackle
By Juan Paolo David,2 days ago
SAN ANTONIO, TX -NOVEMBER 13: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks to grab a rebound against Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warrior in the second half of a Emirates Cup game at Frost Bank Center on November 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images) Getty.