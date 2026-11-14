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‘I Will Put Hands on You’ — Montrezl Harrell Recalls Threatening Paul George in Heated Argument During Clippers’ 2020 Playoff Meltdown vs. Nuggets
By Aliasgar Ayaz,2 days ago
The Los Angeles Clippers entered the 2020 NBA playoffs believing they had a team capable of winning a championship. Instead, their season ended with a shocking collapse against the Denver Nuggets, and former center Montrezl Harrell has now shared more details about one of the heated arguments from the Western Conference semifinal series. His latest account reveals just how close he came to fighting Paul George.