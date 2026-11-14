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The Next Best Picture Podcast – Interview With “Misty Green” Star Rosalind Eleazar
By Giovanni Lago,2 days ago
“Misty Green” is a 2026 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Chris Rock. Starring Rosalind Eleazar, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, and Rock, the film follows a fading award-winning actress (Eleazar) who revisits her past and plans a comeback while reconnecting with her former talent agent. The A24 film had its world premiere at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received mixed reviews from critics. Eleazar was kind enough to spend some time speaking with us about her work and experience making the film, which you can watch or listen to below. Please be sure to check out the film, which is now available to stream on Netflix. Thank you, and enjoy!