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Jets Icon Darrelle Revis Talks Aaron Glenn, Arch Manning, Coaching Interest & More in B/R Interview
By Doric Sam,2 days ago
So even with the Jets' 2-7 record entering Sunday's game against the 7-1 Buffalo Bills, Revis can still find reasons for optimism. While highlighting New York's three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL draft, the 41-year-old gave his thoughts on the future of head coach Aaron Glenn, who is 5-21 two years into the job.