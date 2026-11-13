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Tomás Mecado to Join Spring Roster
By Via University of Louisville Athletic,,9 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville men's tennis head coach Rodrigo da Silva announced the signing of Tomás Macedo, who will join the Cardinals' roster in January ahead of their spring season. "We are excited to welcome Tomás to our team," said head coach Rodrigo da Silva . He is a highly motivated player who has been competing at a high level, and we are looking forward to helping him continue to grow and develop. Macedo comes to Louisville from Porto Alegre, Brazil, where he attended school at Colégio Saber. "The coaches and players made me feel very welcome, and...