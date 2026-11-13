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Women’s Tennis Signs Delaney Letzel on National Signing Day
By Via SMU Athletics,,11 days ago
DALLAS (SMU) – The SMU women's tennis team has announced the signing of Delaney Letzel, a Mt. Prospect, Illinois, native on National Signing Day. Letzel is a five-star, blue-chip recruit from Laurel Spring High School in California. She is ranked as the fifth-best player in her class by tennisrecruiting.net and one of the top-3 players in California. This year, she has racked up a 26-2 record. "What stands out most about Delaney is her enthusiasm for the process of becoming a better player and person during her collegiate experience," said head coach Kelcy McKenna. "She has a quiet confidence and...