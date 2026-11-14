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OSU’s Stecker takes UTR PTT Houston title
By Via Oklahoma State University Athletics,,11 days ago
HOUSTON, Texas — Oklahoma State men's tennis junior Ben Stecker notched his first fall tournament title at the UTR Pro Tennis Tour Houston. The Cowboy veteran swept all five matches, including a close third-set tiebreaker against Rice's Tommy Czaplinski in the final. Stecker's UTR title is the fourth for Oklahoma State this fall, as he joins two-time champion Haydar Gokpinar and Christopher Thies on the winners list. Freshman Ilan Hediger , also competed in Houston this week, finishing 11th place. The Cowboys' fall season concludes next week when Hank Trondson travels to Athens, Ga. to compete in the at the...