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Men’s Tennis Signs Felix Roussel to Class of 2027
By Jordan Young via UK Athletics,,10 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky Men’s Tennis added Felix Roussel to its signing class of 2027, head coach Cedric Kauffmann announced on Friday. Roussel signed an agreement to play for Kentucky and will join the Wildcats in the fall of 2027. Hailing from Vaughan, Ontario, Canada, Roussel brings a wealth of junior experience to the Bluegrass. Throughout his career, he has picked up six junior titles and has competed at three junior Grand Slams for Team Canada. The signee is currently ranked first for his age in Canada and has reached an ITF junior career-high ranking of 46 and an ATP...
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