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Fort Smith Metro News Briefs: Blondin named honorary commander; Greenwood to open new park
By Talk BusinessPolitics staff,2 days ago
Following are news brief items from the Fort Smith metro. Dr. Jo Alice Blondin, president of the Fort Smith-based Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE), has been selected as an honorary commander of the 188th Medical Group at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith. The honorary commander program...