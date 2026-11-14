undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Woman killed, two others seriously hurt in head-on crash; drugs suspected as factor
By Donny Ede,2 days ago
A woman is dead and two other people are seriously injured from a head-on crash Friday night in Hastings Township. The preliminary investigation indicates that just before 6:30 p.m., 46-year-old man from Nashville was traveling south on Charlton Park Road when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan, driven by a 64-year-old woman, head-on.