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Insider Reveals Packers Trade Interest in $21M Weapon
By Parker Hurley,2 days ago
The Green Bay Packers did not add a running back at the NFL trade deadline. However, it was not for a lack of trying. The team was reportedly one of the teams most interested in adding Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, although the Colts’ price was too high. Now, Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport are reporting that the Packers were one of the teams most interested in adding Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard.