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Clippers’ Darius Garland Makes Strong Gradey Dick Statement
By Juan Paolo David,2 days ago
The LA Clippers are coming off their best win of the season on Friday night. They outlasted the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder, 113-112. Brook Lopez led the way for the Clippers, finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Darius Garland scored 24 points, grabbed four rebounds, and added seven assists, while Gradey Dick contributed 13 points off the bench.