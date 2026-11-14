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Between Portsmouth And Eastbourne Is A Charming Market Town Near A National Park For Afternoon Tea And Fun Shops
By Sam Scott,2 days ago
Far too many travelers overlook the countryside when planning a trip to England. Whether you're a history fiend seeking out medieval charm or an outdoor enthusiast craving rural scenery, the pastoral English landscapes beyond the big cities are just waiting to be explored. Particularly scenic — and underrated — is a centuries-old market town called Steyning, which sits amidst the gentle green hills of West Sussex near England's south coast. Abutting the boundary of the South Downs National Park, Steyning serves as an ideal home base for adventures in nature, along with shopping and dining on the historic High Street.