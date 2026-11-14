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Julie A. (Molander) Leichty
By Zach Ulin,2 days ago
A celebration of life for 85-year-old Julie A. (Molander) Leichty will be held Monday, November 16th at 10 a.m. at the Sharon Center United Methodist Church north of Kalona. The service will be available via livestream on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook and YouTube pages. Following the service, there will be a fellowship meal at the church, and then a private family burial at the Finley Cemetery near Crawfordsville. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 15th from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Sharon Center United Methodist Church. A memorial fund has been established for the Pleasantview Home, Sharon Center United Methodist Church, and the Grace Community Church. The Beatty Peterseim Funeral Home is assisting the family.