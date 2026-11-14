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Nominate a Knoxville Officer Who Goes Above and Beyond
By design,12 days ago
~ from the City of Knoxville, Office of Neighborhood Empowerment. The Knoxville Police Department’s Thank an Officer program gives residents an opportunity to recognize officers who have made a positive impact in the community. In addition to sharing appreciation, every submission is automatically considered a nomination for the Carol Scott Police Officer of the Year Award.