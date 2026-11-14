undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Buying shoes for a golfer this holiday season? Here are 12 great options
By Nick Stavas, Golfweek,2 days ago
If you're trying to find the right gift for a golfer this holiday season, golf shoes are a great place to look. As long as you know their size, a fresh new pair of kicks is one of the best gifts you can buy any golfer, but there are hundreds of different options from dozens of different brands, which can make choosing the right pair a tough task. Golfweek is here to make that decision a little easier.