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Michael B. Jordan Directs and Stars in the First Trailer for ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’
By GOC Staff,12 days ago
The first trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair is here, and it makes the case that the most dangerous man in the room is the one nobody is watching. Michael B. Jordan directs, produces and stars in Amazon MGM Studios’ take on the heist classic. The studio calls it a “visually breathtaking, sensual, and unexpectedly moving heist thriller,” and it is only in theaters March 5, 2027.