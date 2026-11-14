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Raiders vs. Seahawks: 5 storylines to watch inSunday's week 10 showdown
By LaMarr Fields, Raiders Wire,2 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders head into Week 10 with more questions than answers after a disappointing 38-17 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers. What seemed like a chance to build momentum after beating the New York Jets quickly turned into another frustrating day, as turnovers and a nonexistent rushing attack made it hard for Las Vegas to keep up with one of the NFL's top teams.