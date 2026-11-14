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I stopped using Samsung’s default keyboard and I’m shocked by the difference
By Digvijay Kumar,2 days ago
Switching keyboards was never something I bothered with. I always used Samsung’s keyboard on my S25 Ultra because it was already there and worked fine for regular typing. But one day, I installed Gboard out of curiosity after seeing its recommendation so often. I thought it would be just a quick test, but I noticed a difference quickly. Gboard predicted my next words more accurately and helped me find emojis faster. That short trial ended up becoming my go-to keyboard for everything from quick replies to longer notes.