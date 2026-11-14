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Hugh Chatham Health earns ENERGY STAR certification
2 days ago
Hugh Chatham Health's medical center in Elkin has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ENERGY STAR certification for superior energy performance. “Improving the energy efficiency of our nation’s buildings is critical to protecting our environment," said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of the ENERGY STAR Commercial & Industrial Branch. “From the boiler room to the board room, organizations are leading the way by making their buildings more efficient and earning EPA’s ENERGY STAR certification.”