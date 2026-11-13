undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Braves New Pitcher Evan Phillips Joined Kincade & Chernoff for an Introduction to the Fans
10 days ago
In a quiet MLB offseason, the Atlanta Braves added experienced relief pitcher Evan Phillips to their bullpen today. The former Dodgers champion joins the show to discuss why he chose to sign with Atlanta, his winding path from a late-round draft pick through multiple teams and Tommy John surgery, the challenges and growth of rehab, and the joy of returning “home” to the Atlanta area where he and his family already live.