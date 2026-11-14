undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Carson Kelly Free Agent: 4 Top Landing Spots for 2027
By BVM Sportsdesk,,2 days ago
Main Story: Carson Kelly’s steady hitting and pitch-blocking make him a potential fit for several teams seeking affordable catching help. Cincinnati, the Yankees and Minnesota could use him to address roster gaps; a return to the Cubs remains possible, though the team says it can fill the position internally. Kelly’s batted-ball profile dipped in 2026, but a rebound toward his 2025 form could boost his value.