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LIVE UPDATES: US air travel should normalize Sunday after ground stop triggers mass cancellations, FAA says
By News 12 Staff,2 days ago
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says investigators are examining whether the installation of two routers, or the routers themselves, at remote FAA facilities in Texas and Arkansas were the "bad actor" behind the nationwide ground stop. Nov. 14, 10:36 p.m. US air travel should normalize Sunday after ground stop triggers mass...