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Play-by-Play Announcer Sean McDonough Joins The Locker Room
10 days ago
Well, based on what we saw the other night and what we’ve seen, you know, through the season so far, I would say the totality of it, you know that they’re really solid on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game, obviously exceptionally well coached as well coached as any team in the country. You know, and there’s depth, you know, this day and age of the portal. You don’t see much depth on teams around the country.