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Brooks Austin on Georgia vs. Missouri, Drew Bobo’s Impact & Georgia Tech’s Struggles
13 days ago
Brooks Austin, the Film Guy, joins Kincade & Chernoff to break down Georgia’s matchup with Missouri and examine what makes the Bulldogs one of the most complete teams in college football. And with Georgia looking to keep its momentum rolling after the Auburn loss, Brooks explains what concerns him about Missouri, why the Bulldogs’ defense has been so dominant, and which programs he believes belong on the same championship-contender level as Georgia.