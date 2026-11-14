undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Braves News: Latest MLB offering, Evan Phillips, and more
By Kaitlyn Monnin via Battery Power,,13 days ago
Both Major League Baseball and the Players Association continue to share offers to put an end to the ongoing dispute. This time, MLB released a statement on X with a few proposed changes. The league says its proposal would address two major concerns among fans: competitive balance and local blackouts. The plan includes a 50/50 split of baseball-related revenue between teams and players, a salary cap and floor to regulate team spending, and equal sharing of media revenue among clubs. MLB believes these changes would reduce revenue disparities, increase player compensation and create a more competitive game while helping address...