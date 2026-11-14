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CBCO Blood Drives Set for Monday in Branson, Branson West
By Tim Church,2 days ago
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is hosting two area blood drives on Monday, Nov. 16. Area residents are invited to donate blood on Monday in Branson, at Cox Medical Center Branson from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as in Branson West at the Praise and Worship Lutheran Church from 12 to 6 p.m. For these two blood drives, the CBCO has teamed up with the Kansas City Chiefs to provide all successful donors will a long-sleeve Kansas City Chiefs t-shirt. Donors will also be automatically entered for the chance to win a tailgate prize package valued at more than $1,400, which includes a $250 Walmart gift card, a YETI cooler, a Blackstone tabletop grill and additional Chiefs football swag.