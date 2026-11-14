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California Woman Says Academy Museum Worker Shoved Her, Trapped Her Outside Theater, Then Had Her Thrown Out: ‘You’re Trespassing If I Say You Are’
By Maggie Hoffman,2 days ago
A California woman recently attended a screening of the recent Blade Runner movie with a friend. While there, she left the theater to grab snacks and, when she returned, was greeted by a theater employee. This ended in an argument and an elevator shoving match, and now she’s speaking out.