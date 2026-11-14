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Racist Michigan Nursing Student Fired from Job After Threatening to Hit Muslims With Her Car and Kill Them: ‘She Needs to Get Reported to the FBI’
By Salma Ahmed,13 days ago
A Michigan nursing student was fired from her job after making racist threats against Muslims, including threatening to run them over with her car and kill them. The student, identified as Chloe, shared a now-deleted video in which she made Islamophobic remarks and threats against Muslims. She began by announcing that she was going to rant, telling liberals and anyone who voted for Abdul El-Sayed to skip the video.
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