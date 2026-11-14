undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘That’s What the Voters Said to Him: Shoo’: Wisconsin Republican Derrick Van Orden Mocked After Brushing Off Reporter Over Election Loss
By Gabriel Pureza,13 days ago
A video of Wisconsin’s outgoing U.S. Representative Derrick Van Orden sparked backlash online after he refused to answer a reporter’s question about losing the election. On social media, users called the Wisconsin Republican a “sore loser” and made fun of him. In the video, shared on...
95