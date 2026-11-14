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Spanish-Speaking Man Explodes on Texas Home Depot Workers After Claiming They Refuse to Help Him: ‘Is This Discrimination or Not?’
By Sahiba Tahleel,13 days ago
A Spanish-speaking man confronted staff at a Home Depot in Houston, Texas, over alleged racial and language-based discrimination. In a video shared on X, he can be seen following several staff members around the store and confronting them about why they turned tail to avoid assisting him. According to the...
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