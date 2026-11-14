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Hinterland Music Festival reveals 2027 lineup
By Leon Taylor,2 days ago
Hinterland Music Festival at Roaming Hills is thrilled to announce the official lineup for its 12th annual edition, taking place Friday, July 30, to Sunday, August 1, 2027, in St. Charles, IA, just 30 minutes south of Des Moines. Hinterland has become known for bringing top tier talent, as well as artists on the verge of breaking out, to the heart of the Midwest in the Iowa countryside.