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Chargers Close Out GSC Championship Run in Semifinals
12 days ago
The No. 1 seed University of Alabama in Huntsville closed out its Gulf South Volleyball Championship run in the semifinals after dropping a 2-3 match to the No. 4 Lee Flames. The Flames took the early lead in Set 1 behind a 8-1 run to open the match. UAH began to find its footing late in the match, down 15-4, when the Chargers scored five straight points to pull within six. A few traded points later, UAH continued to whittle down the Flames' lead, 18-14, behind a trio of points with Emily Redman recording a kill while Kayla Ward and Cooper Garrett combined for a block. Lee, however, pulled away to close the set with a 25-17 win.
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