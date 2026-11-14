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Thomas Markle Under House Arrest Amid Federal CSAM Charge
2 days ago
Thomas Markle Sr. is back at his Florida senior care facility after his FBI arrest, but the 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle is now under house arrest, barred from contacting minors, and prohibited from accessing the internet. A federal judge also ordered a psychiatric evaluation as prosecutors move forward with a child sexual abuse material case that could put him behind bars for up to 20 years.
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