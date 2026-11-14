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Boxing Insider Results: Figueroa Stops Caraballo Ramos in Rematch, Four Stoppages at Tropicana Atlantic City
2 days ago
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (November 14, 2026) – Justin “Mr. Atlantic City” Figueroa settled his rematch with Luis Caraballo Ramos by fourth round stoppage Friday night at The Showroom at Tropicana Atlantic City, headlining a seven fight Boxing Insider Promotions card that produced four stoppages and an upset. The card streamed live and free on the Boxing Insider YouTube channel. It was the promotion’s 22nd professional show and its last of 2026.