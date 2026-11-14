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'Our game needs her': Dawn Staley praises JuJu Watkins ahead of top-three clash between South Carolina and USC
By Isabel Gonzalez,2 days ago
Although JuJu Watkins will be on the opposing bench on Sunday, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has been cheering on the USC superstar in her return from a torn ACL. "I want JuJu to come back and have a great year," Staley told CBS Sports ahead of the season. "I think our game needs her. Our game missed her the past college season. So, looking forward for her to just keep bringing eyeballs to our game and keep doing JuJu type things."