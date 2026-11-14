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Trump admin blames nationwide ground stop on outdated systems, Congress
By Brandon Richardson,2 days ago
After thousands of planes were grounded across the country Friday for about five and a half hours, White House officials quickly blamed aging infrastructure and Congress for not providing more funding for upgrades. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin held the press conference Friday night after...