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Long Beach shelter to resume its volunteer-recruitment program
By Kate Karp,12 days ago
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of Long Beach Animal Care Services (LBACS),” Cory Noble said. “They assist with cleaning and caring for the animals, support the medical department, work directly with animals on behavioral needs and socialization, and pour their compassion into every animal that comes through our doors. LBACS would not be able to accomplish all that we do without the dedication and support of our incredible volunteers!”
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