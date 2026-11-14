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Two people dead after Friday afternoon house fire in NW Iowa
By Brandon Irvine,12 days ago
POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities say two people, a woman and a child, are dead after a house fire in this Northwest Iowa community Friday afternoon. The Pocahontas, Iowa Police Department says officers and firefighters were called to a home at 406 2nd Ave. SW in Pocahontas at 4:53 P.M. for a reported fire, with the caller reporting two people still inside.